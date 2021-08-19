Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.090-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$524 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $503.43 million.Rapid7 also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.070 EPS.

Shares of RPD stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.38. 241,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,714. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.84. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $57.73 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on RPD. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.64.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,113.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $386,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,389 shares in the company, valued at $30,548,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,164 shares of company stock valued at $7,022,792 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

