Rathbone Brothers plc Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Rathbone Brothers plc decreased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.26. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $43.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

