Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 4,540 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Rathbone Brothers plc lessened its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of IXJ stock opened at $88.15 on Thursday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $89.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.82.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

