Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 65 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Rathbone Brothers plc trimmed its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. FMR LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $194,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in PPG Industries by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $164.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.95 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.27.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

