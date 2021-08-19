Raymond James Boosts Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$75.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price upped by Raymond James to C$75.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$50.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$70.60.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$54.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.08. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$44.09 and a 1 year high of C$73.00. The company has a market cap of C$24.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.53%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.