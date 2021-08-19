Raymond James Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Minto Apartment (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) – Raymond James dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Minto Apartment in a report released on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. Raymond James also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.