Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF)

Equities research analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on XPOF. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Xponential Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

XPOF stock opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. Xponential Fitness has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $13.10.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

