Raymond James Raises Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $57.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CSCO. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $55.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.29. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $56.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 76.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,940 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 21,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 190,460 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 31,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,631,178 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,348,000 after purchasing an additional 49,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

