Raymond James Trims Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Target Price to C$0.25

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$0.30 to C$0.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Trevali Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.22.

Shares of TREVF remained flat at $$0.15 during trading hours on Thursday. 291,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,573. The company has a market capitalization of $120.14 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Trevali Mining has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.17.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Trevali Mining had a negative net margin of 17.00% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

