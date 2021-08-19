Raymond James Trims Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Target Price to C$0.25

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$0.30 to C$0.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Trevali Mining to C$0.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.28.

TSE:TV traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,913,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,760. Trevali Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$168.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

