RE Advisers Corp Makes New $27,000 Investment in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at $537,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 50.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 393,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,232,000 after purchasing an additional 131,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHH. Zacks Investment Research raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $657,755.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,670.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 3,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $442,346.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,850.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,649 shares of company stock worth $1,634,815 in the last three months. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHH opened at $114.56 on Thursday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.59 and a twelve month high of $123.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.98.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 683.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

