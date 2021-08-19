RE Advisers Corp Makes New $59,000 Investment in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 27.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787,088 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 485.8% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,241,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,729 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,609,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,999,000 after purchasing an additional 571,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 40.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,955,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,556,000 after purchasing an additional 564,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 1,595.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 571,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,435,000 after purchasing an additional 538,126 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CCI. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $194.06 on Thursday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.58. The firm has a market cap of $83.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.64, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

