Ready Capital Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 1,609 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,495% compared to the typical volume of 62 call options.

Shares of NYSE RC traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.77. 6,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,247. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.10. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $16.78.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 53.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,374,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,652,000 after buying an additional 3,941,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,188,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,639,000 after buying an additional 56,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,997,000 after buying an additional 49,682 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $11,659,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 34.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 592,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,408,000 after buying an additional 151,652 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ready Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.46.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

