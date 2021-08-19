Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,376 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O opened at $71.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.43. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $72.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

O has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.17.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

