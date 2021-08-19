Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ThredUp (TDUP)

ThredUp (NASDAQ: TDUP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/11/2021 – ThredUp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ThredUp Inc. provides resale platforms for women’s and kids’ apparel, shoes and accessories. ThredUp Inc. is based in OAKLAND, Calif. “

8/7/2021 – ThredUp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ThredUp Inc. provides resale platforms for women’s and kids’ apparel, shoes and accessories. ThredUp Inc. is based in OAKLAND, Calif. “

7/31/2021 – ThredUp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ThredUp Inc. provides resale platforms for women’s and kids’ apparel, shoes and accessories. ThredUp Inc. is based in OAKLAND, Calif. “

7/30/2021 – ThredUp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ThredUp Inc. provides resale platforms for women’s and kids’ apparel, shoes and accessories. ThredUp Inc. is based in OAKLAND, Calif. “

7/28/2021 – ThredUp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – ThredUp had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $22.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/10/2021 – ThredUp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ThredUp Inc. provides resale platforms for women’s and kids’ apparel, shoes and accessories. ThredUp Inc. is based in OAKLAND, Calif. “

7/7/2021 – ThredUp is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

6/23/2021 – ThredUp had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

ThredUp stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.18. 388,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,533. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.68. ThredUp Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $31.86.

Get ThredUp Inc alerts:

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 1,072,720 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $24,844,195.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Norman S. Matthews sold 85,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $1,978,998.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,115.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 928.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter worth $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.