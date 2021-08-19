RedFOX Labs Hits 1-Day Volume of $12.28 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be bought for $0.0601 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $78.91 million and $12.28 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.09 or 0.00312998 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.69 or 0.00134320 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00147743 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00009000 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000675 BTC.

RedFOX Labs is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

