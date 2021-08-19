Redwood Investments LLC Cuts Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Redwood Investments LLC lessened its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 281,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the quarter. PJT Partners accounts for 1.6% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $20,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 88.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 247.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 172.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PJT traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.28. The company had a trading volume of 640 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,132. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.96. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $81.82. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.94.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. Research analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.06%.

PJT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PJT Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

