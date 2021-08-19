Redwood Investments LLC Decreases Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Redwood Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21,710 shares during the period. Texas Roadhouse accounts for about 1.9% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $23,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 407.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after buying an additional 99,086 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 128.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 194,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,662,000 after buying an additional 109,382 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 9.6% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 591,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,706,000 after buying an additional 51,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 57.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 139,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,364,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXRH. Truist upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.45 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

