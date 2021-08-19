Redwood Investments LLC Sells 503 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.24% of Tetra Tech worth $16,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TTEK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 22,511 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 70,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,606,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 14.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 12.8% during the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTEK traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $133.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,121. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.91 and a 52-week high of $144.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. On average, analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

In other news, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $119,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,782.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,959 shares of company stock worth $1,798,085 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

