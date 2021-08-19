Ren Price Reaches $0.57 on Major Exchanges (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 19th. Ren has a market cap of $568.62 million and approximately $64.64 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ren has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ren coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001226 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ren alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00057683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015137 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.45 or 0.00852521 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00047744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00104647 BTC.

Ren Coin Profile

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a coin. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,763,051 coins. Ren’s official website is renproject.io . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.