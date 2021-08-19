Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) General Counsel Eric Bowen Sells 9,769 Shares

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 9,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $502,810.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, August 16th, Eric Bowen sold 3,767 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $201,948.87.

On Monday, June 21st, Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $664,168.77.

On Monday, May 24th, Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $122,738.60.

Shares of REGI stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.87. 998,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,918. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.72. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,150,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,100,000 after buying an additional 1,059,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $544,547,000 after purchasing an additional 852,859 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 50,186.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,126,000 after purchasing an additional 802,475 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,650,000 after purchasing an additional 641,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 3,557.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,092,000 after purchasing an additional 487,400 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REGI. Raymond James boosted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

