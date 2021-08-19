Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for New York City REIT, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NYC)

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of New York City REIT in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for New York City REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of NYC opened at $9.20 on Thursday. New York City REIT has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $117.54 million and a PE ratio of -2.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York City REIT by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 61,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New York City REIT by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 21,714 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York City REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York City REIT by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New York City REIT by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -173.91%.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

