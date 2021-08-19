Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for New York City REIT, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NYC)

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of New York City REIT in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for New York City REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York City REIT by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 61,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New York City REIT by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 21,714 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York City REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York City REIT by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New York City REIT by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.12% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -173.91%.
About New York City REIT
New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.
