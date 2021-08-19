Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for SCYNEXIS, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCYX)

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) – Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of SCYNEXIS in a report released on Tuesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.01) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.76). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for SCYNEXIS’s FY2022 earnings at ($3.34) EPS.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.35.

SCYX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Aegis reduced their price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $6.30 on Thursday. SCYNEXIS has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.20. The company has a market cap of $129.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCYX. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the second quarter worth approximately $10,870,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the second quarter worth approximately $2,525,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 335.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 250,546 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 1,008.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 218,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 198,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the first quarter worth approximately $809,000. 40.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

