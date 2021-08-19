Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HST. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.41.

HST opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $432,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 254.0% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 81,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 58,792 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $592,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 248.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 9,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,380,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

