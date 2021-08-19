Research Analysts Set Expectations for UFP Technologies, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UFPT)

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) – Analysts at Taglich Brothers lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for UFP Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.30. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for UFP Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered UFP Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of UFPT stock opened at $63.00 on Thursday. UFP Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $69.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.20 million, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.93.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 116,550.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of engineering products and components to customers in the aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer, electronics, and industrial markets. Its manufacturing operations include cutting, routing, molding, vacuum-forming, laminating, radio frequency and impulse welding, and assembling.

