REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Receives $17.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get REV Group alerts:

Shares of REVG stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $14.61. 266,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,029. The stock has a market cap of $945.88 million, a PE ratio of 162.44 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.57. REV Group has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $22.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.80 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 0.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that REV Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. REV Group’s payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Daniels purchased 3,200 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $50,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,702.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Bamatter purchased 50,000 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 80,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,452. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in REV Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in REV Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in REV Group during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in REV Group during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.