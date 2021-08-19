Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Major Shareholder Sells $6,307,506.00 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 110,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $6,307,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mmmk Development, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Revolve Group alerts:

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 60,323 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $4,339,033.39.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,838 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $3,422,863.14.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 82,583 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $5,535,538.49.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 94,110 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $6,055,037.40.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 59,922 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $3,311,289.72.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 83,920 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $4,258,100.80.

Revolve Group stock opened at $56.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $74.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.00.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 57,413 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. 39.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RVLV has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.36.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.