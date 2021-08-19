RFG Advisory LLC Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 31,885.7% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 4,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNC. Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $185.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.62%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,438 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

