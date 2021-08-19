RFG Advisory LLC Has $331,000 Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,313,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,813,000 after acquiring an additional 222,388 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 77.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $76.94 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $53.85 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.18, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.54.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.56%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. UBS Group started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

