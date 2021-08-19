RFG Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 16.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.55.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $373.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $370.88. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $388.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,339 shares of company stock worth $3,712,413 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.