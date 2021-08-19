RFG Advisory LLC Purchases New Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 29.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 17.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 361.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 187,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,836,000. 46.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. raised their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 85,253 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $6,027,387.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,070 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $937,772.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,187,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,185,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,477,976 shares of company stock worth $455,591,428 in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $71.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $113.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.43. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $80.85.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

