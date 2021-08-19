RFG Advisory LLC Raises Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 26,343 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,413,000. RWM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 128,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 16,249 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 84,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 12,542 shares during the last quarter.

FPE stock opened at $20.65 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $20.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.62.

