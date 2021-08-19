RFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 303.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 2,381.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the first quarter worth about $117,000. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in National HealthCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 43.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

Shares of NHC stock opened at $73.54 on Thursday. National HealthCare Co. has a 1 year low of $58.68 and a 1 year high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.