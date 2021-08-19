RFG Advisory LLC Trims Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 68.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 95.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $38.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 70.17%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

