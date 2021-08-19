Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $506,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 93,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,542,000 after acquiring an additional 504,941 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,599,000. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $287.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $302.28. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $210.02 and a 52 week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

