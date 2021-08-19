Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,461 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,111,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,695,000 after buying an additional 232,296 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,398,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,367,000 after buying an additional 22,925 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $37,489,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $34,573,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 907,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,486,000 after buying an additional 67,034 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GWB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Great Western Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

NYSE:GWB opened at $31.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.30. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $35.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $116.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.46 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

