Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Teradyne by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TER opened at $114.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.07 and a 12-month high of $147.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.87.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.47.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

