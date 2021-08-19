Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Purchases 405 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $287.98 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $210.02 and a 1 year high of $339.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.28.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

