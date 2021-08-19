Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:REPX opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Riley Exploration Permian has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $79.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%.

In related news, President Kevin Riley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bobby Riley sold 3,000 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $105,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $500,095. 51.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter valued at $7,390,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 277.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 81,641 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.11% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

