RioDeFi (RFUEL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.85 Million

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. During the last week, RioDeFi has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One RioDeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RioDeFi has a total market cap of $12.93 million and $3.85 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00056492 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002980 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00015132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.81 or 0.00847938 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00047323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00102612 BTC.

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 287,070,424 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

