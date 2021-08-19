Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $249,040.00

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $14.12 million and approximately $249,040.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 44.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00027322 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00069159 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.