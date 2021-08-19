Robert A. Eberle Sells 1,847 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $71,054.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $41.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.67. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $55.09.
Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPAY shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.
About Bottomline Technologies (de)
Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.
