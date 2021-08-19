Robert A. Eberle Sells 1,847 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $71,054.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $41.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.67. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPAY shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

