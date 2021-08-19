Robert H. Herz Sells 17,870 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Director Robert H. Herz sold 17,870 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.13, for a total transaction of $2,379,033.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Workiva stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.88. 519,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,536. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.56. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.39 and a 1 year high of $140.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -187.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%. The company had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.59 million. On average, research analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Workiva by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,268,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,235,000 after purchasing an additional 121,366 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,206,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,683,000 after buying an additional 292,834 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,587,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Workiva by 6.3% during the second quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,104,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,930,000 after acquiring an additional 65,174 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Workiva by 14.0% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,087,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,115,000 after acquiring an additional 133,695 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WK has been the subject of several research reports. Truist boosted their target price on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Workiva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.63.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

