Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Issues Earnings Results

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $4.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.05. The stock had a trading volume of 328,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,798,109. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

In other news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $1,200,283.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $872,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.35 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

