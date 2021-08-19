Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Issues Earnings Results

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $4.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.05. The stock had a trading volume of 328,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,798,109. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $85.00.
In other news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $1,200,283.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $872,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Robinhood Markets Company Profile
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.
Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)
Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.