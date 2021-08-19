Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rollins’ earnings. Rollins reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%.

ROL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Rollins by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,747,000 after acquiring an additional 512,168 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 18,316 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Rollins by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Rollins by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. 38.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $37.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.90. Rollins has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

