Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RYCEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $3.56. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

