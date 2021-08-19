Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Shares Down 7.5%

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) shares traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.43. 91,974 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,928,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Romeo Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Romeo Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.93.

Get Romeo Power alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $577.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Romeo Power news, major shareholder Michael Patterson sold 1,862,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $15,849,015.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,972,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,905,881.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Romeo Power by 11.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Romeo Power during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Romeo Power during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Romeo Power during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Romeo Power by 53.0% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the period. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Romeo Power Company Profile (NYSE:RMO)

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Romeo Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romeo Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.