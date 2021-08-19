Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 59,621 Shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) by 308.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,621 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.06% of HEXO worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HEXO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in HEXO in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HEXO in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in HEXO in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in HEXO by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HEXO in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HEXO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.23.

HEXO opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80. The company has a market cap of $519.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.07. HEXO Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.61.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $17.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 million. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a negative net margin of 189.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HEXO Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

HEXO Profile

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

