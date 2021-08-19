Royal Bank of Canada Increases Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Price Target to $222.00

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $205.00 to $222.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.71.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $204.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.66. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $209.44.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 329,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,925,991.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $5,401,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,300,702.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,538 shares of company stock valued at $17,385,703 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

