Royal Bank of Canada Increases Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Price Target to $222.00

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $205.00 to $222.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.60% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.71.
Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $204.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.66. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $209.44.
In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 329,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,925,991.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $5,401,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,300,702.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,538 shares of company stock valued at $17,385,703 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").
