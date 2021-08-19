Royal Bank of Canada Increases Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target to C$46.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Cormark upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$37.50 to C$46.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday. CIBC upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$43.06.

Shares of TSE:PLC opened at C$36.17 on Monday. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of C$26.44 and a 12 month high of C$38.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 38.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

